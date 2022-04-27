SPF Surveyor
The SPF Surveyor is an SPF diagnostic tool that presents a graphical view of SPF records. The graphical view allows people to quickly identify which servers are authorized to send on behalf of a domain. (Note that this diagnostic tool focuses on domain-level authentication and largely ignores the portions of SPF that deal with the local parts of email addresses.)
Why perform an SPF check / SPF Lookup?
- Find out if your SPF Record has been published correctly
- Prevent mistakes in the formatting of your record, which can cause email deliverability issues
- Discover any discrepancies regarding your SPF record
This record is considered broken and can be fixed by reducing the number of DNS-querying mechanisms / modifiers. To learn how to address the "Too many DNS" issue, see
This record utilizes a considerable number of DNS-querying mechanisms / modifiers. Attention should be paid to determine if that number should be reduced.
This record utilizes a small number of DNS-querying mechanisms / modifiers. No fixing is required. If this record is meant to be included by other records, consider reducing the number of DNS-querying mechanisms / modifiers (if possible) to keep total resource consumption low.
This record utilizes no DNS-querying mechanisms / modifiers. There are no efficiency gains to be made in terms of reducing the number of DNS queries.
Learn more about SPF mechanisms / modifiers.
Authorized netblocks produce SPF "pass" results (as opposed to "neutral", "fail", or "softfail").
Duplicate netblock authorization
The following netblocks have been authorized more than once. Duplicates usually indicate inefficient records or redundant "include" mechanisms, and should be removed.
Record flattening
Get help resolving SPF’s 10 DNS lookup limit here. Learn why we strongly advise against SPF Flattening here.
